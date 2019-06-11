Cyclone 'Vayu': Centre issues advisories to Gujarat, Diu

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday issued detailed advisories to Gujarat and the Union Territory of Diu, requesting them to take all precautionary measures to ensure that no human life is lost in view of the cyclone "Vayu" which is likely to hit Gujarat on Thursday.

The advisory also aimed at minimising damage to vital infrastructure and ensuring early recovery of all essential services after the cyclone makes landfall, a Home Ministry statement said.

It also advised timely evacuation of people from low-lying coastal and vulnerable areas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is regularly reviewing the situation and Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba will conduct a review meeting on Wednesday with the Central ministries, agencies, Chief Secretaries and the advisor to Gujarat and Diu, the advisory said. The advisory followed a high-level review meeting taken by Shah regarding the preparedness of state and Central Ministries and agencies to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Vayu. After reviewing the situation at a high level meeting, Shah directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated before the cyclone makes landfall. The meeting followed Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction that cyclone Vayu is likely to hit the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region on June 13 with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph that may touch up to 135 kmph. The meeting was attended by the Home Secretary, Secretary in Ministry of Earth Sciences and senior officials of the IMD and the Ministry of Home Affairs.