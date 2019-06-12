Cyclone Vayu: Navy on standby notice

New Delhi: With Cyclone Vayu likely to hit the Gujarat coast on Thursday, the Navy has kept itself ready to respond to any developing situation expeditiously.

According to a statement, the Western Naval Command, Mumbai is ready with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks, and relief material has already been embarked on board nominated ships, which are ready to be deployed at short notice.

Naval ships operating at sea, and aircraft and helicopters on routine sorties have been directed to inform fishing vessels and advise them to return to the harbour.

Meanwhile, a C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force had reached Jamnagar in Gujarat with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team. The Navy has kept its diving and rescue teams and relief material, medical teams and facilities at Indian Naval Hospital Asvini at Mumbai on standby for rendering assistance to civil authorities, as required. P8I and IL aircraft have been kept ready to undertake search and rescue missions while the Headquarters, Offshore Defence and Advisory Group has also issued an advisory on cyclone 'Vayu' to all offshore platforms.