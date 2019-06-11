Cyclone Vayu to cross Mumbai

Mumbai: IMD weather says that Cyclone Vayu is very likely to move nearly northward and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 110-120 km/hour gusting to 135 km/hour during early morning of 13th June 2019.

Mumbai will also be affected by the cyclone but not severely. Cyclone is expected to cross 250 to 300 km away, parallel to the Mumbai coast tomorrow, early morning. A cyclonic warning has been issued for fishermen and people living near the coastline.

Rainfall is expected in most places across Kerala and Lakshadweep and at isolated regions over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Goa, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Downpour is also likely in West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Delhi, which recorded a maximum temperature of 48 degrees Celsius the highest in 21 years, got some respite from the scorching sun in the form of a dust storm and light rains on Tuesday. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the next 48 hours. Consistently dry weather, long gap between western disturbances and westerly winds are primary reasons behind the heat wave, across north India.