Cyclone warning for Konkan, parts of Gujarat

[India], June 23 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department, Mumbai has issued warnings of cyclonic circulations over north and south Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat.

Warnings of isolated heavy to very heavy rain are issued over Konkan and Goa, while isolated heavy rain warnings are issued for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala.

The intensity of rainfall is expected to decrease on the second day and only South Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa may receive heavy rainfall.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience thunderstorm with gusty winds over the next two days. Telangana is likely to experience heavy rainfall by June 26, while Andhra Pradesh will experience the same by June 27 Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall earlier this month disrupting the local train services. (ANI)