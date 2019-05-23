'D-day is here; D for deliverance or D for Despair:' Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi: The Election Commission said announcement of the final results of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 might be delayed by a few hours today on account of counting of voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips.

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor was one of the first who took to Twitter on the day of counting of votes. "D-Day at last! Will it be D for Deliverance for the nation from 5 years of misgovernance, ineptitude & bigotry, or D for Disappointment & Despair for all who who believe in #InclusiveIndia, responsible governance, liberal social values & economic justice?" Tharoor said.

D-Day at last! Will it be D for Deliverance for the nation from 5 years of misgovernance, ineptitude & bigotry, or D for Disappointment & Despair for all who who believe in #InclusiveIndia, responsible governance, liberal social values & economic justice? pic.twitter.com/DJ7zqCgbEp — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 23, 2019