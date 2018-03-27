DA case: Chargesheet filed against former Kerala Min

[India], Mar 27 (ANI): The Vigilance Department on Tuesday submitted a chargesheet against former Kerala excise minister K Babu in connection with the disproportionate assets case.

He has been accused of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income when he was the Excise Minister in the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala.

He has been accused of taking bribes during the controversial closure of bars in the state.

He was forced to resign from his post due to the strictures passed against him by the Kerala High Court in the regard.

The former minister has however, denied these charges and termed the action as a case of political vendetta against him.