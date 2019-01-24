DA case: Delhi HC defers hearing to Friday

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): Delhi High Court has deferred to Friday the hearing of a petition moved by former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and his wife challenging a local court order to frame charges against them in a disproportionate assets case.

The hearing has also been transferred to a different bench.

Singh and his wife Pratibha had on Wednesday moved Delhi High Court challenging the Patiala House court's December 10 order that directed framing of charges against them for alleging amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 10 crores.

The ED has alleged that the former Himachal Pradesh chief minister has used "bogus entries" to illegally transfer the money. The ED filed a case based on the CBI's first information report, which accused Singh and his kin of allegedly accumulating assets while he was serving as the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises under the UPA government in 2011. As per the ED, the assets were purchased in the name of Singh's close family members and were found to be disproportionate to his known sources of income. (ANI)