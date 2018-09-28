DA case: SC rejects Karnataka's curative petition

[India], Sept 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Karnataka's curative petition against Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in connection with the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against her, seeking reconsideration of the Supreme Court judgment of 2017.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Madan B Lokur turned down the petition which sought the recovery of Rs 100 crore fine imposed on the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister by the trial court and also upheld by the top court.

Karnataka, in its curative petition, termed the judgment as an "error on the face of the record" which calls for a reconsideration. On February 14, 2017, the apex court held Sasikala, Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi guilty of abetment in the DA case and convicted them to undergo four-year imprisonment. However, the bench said the appeal has come to an end in connection with the involvement of Jayalalitha. (ANI)