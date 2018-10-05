Daati Maharaj case: DCW notice to Delhi Police over 'wrongdoings'

[India], Oct 5 (ANI): The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) on Friday issued a notice to the Delhi Police over 'wrongdoings' of its officials in the rape case lodged against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj.

In its notice, the DCW stated that the "conduct of the Delhi Police in the case raises strong apprehensions and gives weight to the allegations that the police is in connivance with the accused and has not arrested the accused persons due to the strong links of the accused."

Furthermore, the DCW has launched an inquiry into the matter.

"The Commission has observed that hardly any action has been taken against the wrongdoings of police officials. This encourages them to continue with such actions in the future as well. In this matter, it is clear that the concerned police officers have not done justice to their role," the notice read. The DCW, via its notice, also questioned the Delhi Police as to why Daati Maharaj and other accused persons have not been arrested yet. It also demanded the names and designations of the officers who approved the decision not to arrest the accused. "If an inquiry has been set up to investigate the action of police officials, please provide names and designations of the officers enquiring along with the timeline under which the inquiry shall be completed. If no inquiry has been set up to investigate the action of police officials, please give reasons for the same," DCW stated and asked for a reply on the matter by October 10. The DCW notice comes after the Delhi High Court on Wednesday transferred the rape case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Daati Maharaj, who is accused of raping a disciple inside Shani Dham two years ago, was booked under sections 376, 377, 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The victim had stated that she was allegedly raped at Gurukul Ashwasan in Rajasthan's Bal Gram, adding that she did not file a complaint earlier as she felt intimidated by the self-styled godman. (ANI)