Daati Maharaj directed to appear before police by Wednesday

[India], June 18 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch has given Daati Maharaj time till Wednesday to appear before them in connection with the rape case against him.

The self-styled god-man has been accused of raping a disciple inside Shani Dham two years ago.

The woman registered a case in Fatehpur Beri police station on Sunday, which was later transferred to the District Investigation Unit (DIU).

The victim alleged that she didn't file a complaint earlier as she felt intimidated by the self-styled god-man. She also said she was raped repeatedly at Gurukul Ashwasan in Rajasthan's Bal Gram.

Daati Maharaj has been booked under Indian Penal Code, sections - 376, 377, 354 and 34. (ANI)