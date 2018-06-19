Daati Maharaj reaches Crime Branch in rape case

[India], June 19 (ANI): Self-styled god-man Daati Maharaj has reached the Delhi Police Crime Branch office to join the investigation into the rape case against him.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch had given him time till Wednesday to appear before them.

Daati Maharaj, who has been accused of raping a disciple inside Shani Dham two years ago and booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections - 376, 377, 354 and 34, had assured that he would cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.

The plaintiff had registered a case in Fatehpur Beri police station on June 10. It was later transferred to the District Investigation Unit (DIU). She had said that she was repeatedly raped at Gurukul Ashwasan in Rajasthan's Bal Gram, adding that she did not file a complaint earlier as she felt intimidated by the self-styled godman. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal had sought police protection for the woman on June 11. (ANI)