Dabholkar murder: Accused sent to CBI custody

[India], Sep 10 (ANI): A sessions court in Pune sent Sharad Kalaskar, an accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case, to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody until September 15.

However, the court rejected the investigating agency's demand for the custody of the other two accused, Amit Degwekar and Rajesh Bangera, and instead sent them to magisterial custody.

On September 6, the court had granted CBI the custody of Amol Kale, another accused until September 14.

Narendra Dabholkar was an anti-superstition activist, who was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on August 20, 2013, while he was returning to his home from a morning walk. (ANI)