Dabholkar murder: Accused sent to CBI custody till Sep 12

[India], Sep 6 (ANI): A session court here on Thursday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) the custody of Amol Kale, an accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case, till September 14.

Kale is also one of the accused in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. The CBI had requested 14-day custody of Kale.

Arguing his case in the court, CBI lawyer Vijay Kumar Dhakne said that the accused is a conspirator in the Dabholkar murder case and one of the accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case also.

Countering him, defense lawyer Dharam Raj said, "There is well-rounded apprehension that if long police custody is granted it can be misused. Hence, no 14 days custody should be granted as asked by CBI." On September 4, the session court sent another accused of the same case, Sharad Kalaskar to CBI custody till September 10. In Kalaskar's case also, the CBI had asked for a 14-day custody. Narendra Dabholkar was murdered on August 20, 2013, by bike-borne assailants while he was returning to his home from a morning walk. (ANI)