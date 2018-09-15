Dabholkar murder: Accused sent to CBI custody till Sept 17

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sat, Sep 15, 2018 23:00 hrs

[India], Sep 15 (ANI): Sharad Kalaskar, an accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case, has been sent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till September 17.

On September 10, a sessions court in Pune had sent Kalaskar to CBI custody until today.

On Friday, Amol Kale, another accused in the case and also one of the accused in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, was sent to the judicial custody for 14 days.

Founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), Dabholkar was shot by bike-borne assailants while returning home from a morning walk on August 20, 2013. (ANI)



