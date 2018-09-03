Dabholkar murder suspect sent to CBI custody

A Mumbai sessions court on Monday remanded Sharad Kalaskar, suspect in rationalist Narendra Dabholkar murder case in 2013, into the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody for further investigation.

The new development comes after the court had denied CBI's application seeking Kalaskar's custody on August 29. According to reports, CBI wanted to confront him along with another accused Sachin Andure. Accused Andure was nabbed by the police from Aurangabad after a tip-off from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Kalaskar was also remanded into ATS custody until Monday.

On Saturday, two accused, namely Rajesh Bangera and Amit Degwekar were sent to the CBI custody by a Pune sessions court. They were sent to the custody for 10 days. Dabholkar, the founder of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), was shot dead on August 20, 2013 by bike-borne assailants, while he was returning home from a morning walk. (ANI)