DAC approves procurement of defence equipment worth Rs 9,100 cr

[India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, met on Tuesday and accorded approval for the procurement of equipment worth over Rs 9,100 crore for the defence forces.

Pursuing the goal of indigenisation and self-reliance, the DAC approved procurement of two regiments of Akash Missile Systems under 'Buy (Indian)' category from Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). The Missile is an upgraded version of the previously inducted Akash missiles and will include seeker technology, 360-degree coverage and will be of compact configuration with reduced signature. The upgraded Akash Weapon System is operationally critical equipment which will provide protection to vital assets.

The council also accorded approval for progressing design and development of Individual Under Water Breathing Apparatus (IUWBA) for T 90 Tanks. Developed by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) Lab DEBEL, the IUWBA is used by the crew of tanks as a safety gear and is required by the tank crew for emergency escape when negotiating water obstacles while deep fording. Approval was also accorded for design and development of Test Equipment for Guided Weapons System of T 90 Tank. The equipment is being developed by DRDO and will give an indigenous solution to the test equipment used for checking the Guided Weapon System of Tank T 90. The equipment earlier procured from foreign OEMs, has been developed indigenously and is in pursuit of the central government's 'Make in India' initiative. (ANI)