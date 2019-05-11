Dalai Lama holds teaching sessions for Russian Buddhists at Dharamshala

[India], May 11 (ANI): Dalai Lama held teaching sessions on request of Russian Buddhists at Tsuglagkhang, the main Tibetan temple in Dharamshala, on Friday.

Over six thousand people, including Tibetans, monks, nuns, and followers from different countries, gathered at the main Buddhist temple in the morning.

Telo Rinpoche, representative of Dalai Lama's office to Russia and Mongolia said: "It is the tenth anniversary and we are very happy and grateful that his holiness the Dalai Lama has agreed to give teachings. Over 1200 Russians have come here especially for this. Originally it was scheduled in Delhi but due to certain circumstances we had to change the location to Dharamshala".

Dolma Ann Kane, a nun from the United States said: " People from all over the world have come here to attend the teachings. I feel blessed and privileged that his holiness is giving teaching even at this stage of life as he is in mid-eighties." (ANI)