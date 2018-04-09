Dalit community most safe, secure under our Govt: Rajnath

[India], Apr. 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday claimed that the Dalit community is safe and secure under the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media, Singh said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes in 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.

"Dalit community is most safe and secure under our Govt, like Prime Minister Modi has said we believe in 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. The opposition has no issue so they are trying to create one," he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP's aim is to divide the country while adding that it is against the ideology of Dalits and Tribals. The Dalit community has always complained of being marginalised and oppressed due to their social location in the rigidly stratified caste system. The community has recently, called a nationwide bandh on April 2 against Supreme Court's March 20 order that banned automatic arrests and registration of criminal cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The bandh had claimed lives of more than 8 people and injured many. (ANI)