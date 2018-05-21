Dalit man tied up, beaten to death in Rajkot

Ahmedabad: A Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death by unidentified men in Rajkot on the orders of a factory owner.

A video of the horrific incident shows the Dalit man is tied up and beaten mercilessly with a stick while he keeps crying out in pain.

The man, identified as Mukesh Vaniya, is flogged by two men in the disturbing footage, which was tweeted by Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani.

"Mr Mukesh Vaniya belonging to a scheduled caste was miserably thrashed and murdered by factory owners in Rajkot and his wife was brutally beaten up," Mevani tweeted with the hashtag #GujaratIsNot Safe4Dalits.

His wife was allegedly beaten up too. An FIR has been lodged in the case and five people have been detained in relation with the incident.