Dalits convert to Buddhism, say 'not considered Hindus'

[India], Apr. 29 (ANI): A group of Dalits in Gujarat's Una renounced Hinduism on Sunday to convert to Buddhism.

The residents claimed that they took the decision as they were not considered as Hindus and were not allowed to enter temples.

"We are not considered Hindus and we are not even allowed to enter temples, so we have converted to Buddhism," said one of the converted Dalits.

Earlier on March 1, a similar incident came to light in Karnataka's Kalburagi district, where over 60 Dalit families converted to Buddhism.

The main reason for the conversion was cited as oppression and abuse from the upper-caste Hindu members of the village, who attacked and defiled some Dalits. (ANI)