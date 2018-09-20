Daman Congress president arrested in extortion case

[India], Sep 20 (ANI): Daman Congress President Ketan Patel has been booked and arrested under extortion charges informed VK Singh, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Daman and Diu.

As per the senior police official, Patel was extorting money from a Daman based company since 2017.

Sharing the details of the case, DIG Singh said, "An First Information Report (FIR) was registered on 11 September regarding the case. A famous company of Daman had registered an extortion case in which the main accused is Ketan Patel, Daman Congress President. As per details since June 2017, the accused has been extorting money from the complainant. After the complaint, we started looking for the accused and conducted several raids."

Informing about the arrest, the DIG further added, "On Wednesday, we received information that he is hiding somewhere in Mumbai. A team from here went there and conducted a raid to pick him up. He was brought to Daman and after preliminary investigation, he was put under arrest. We are interrogating about other members of the gang and the modus operandi." Singh, further informed that there is another FIR registered against the leader for the allegedly misusing his contacts in the Ministry of Home Affairs. "Another case is also registered, in which he had a vehicle on which he had placed a fake sticker of Home Ministry. This is a serious issue and we are trying to find out where it was printed and how the accused got hold of the same. Such sticker can be misused in many ways. We are investigating if the sticker has been used in any criminal or anti-national activity", he added. (ANI)