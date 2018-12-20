Dancer Mavin Khoo to conduct Bharatanatyam performance in Chennai

Chennai: Fresh from his success at the Darbar Festival in London, remowned Bharatanatyam and contemporary dances Mavin Khoo will perform in his former gurukulam, Chennai, this Christmas Day, 26 years after his arangetram in a performance organised by prominent dancer couple Renjith and Vijna’s Saraswatham Foundation.

The two-hour Bharatanatyam recital will be a compilation of five pieces dedicated to Ganesha, Muruga, Shakti, Siva and Krishna shifting between the elements of Shringara and Bhakti. Mavin sees this as a singular narrative, creating a re-look at the margam and conveying an experience of the rasas through choreography, dance and music.

Mavin Khoo is an internationally recognised dancer, teacher, choreographer and dance scholar. His initial training was at the Temple of Fine Arts, Sutra Dance Theatre and Sri Wilayah Ballet School in Malaysia. He then pursued his training in Bharatanatyam intensively under the legendary dance maestro, Padma Shri Adyar K. Lakshman in Chennai.

He trained further in classical ballet and contemporary dance and has worked with Wayne McGregor, Akram Khan, Shobana Jeyasingh. His own company, mavinkhooDance, was founded in 2003. In 2014, he was appointed artistic director of ?finMalta Dance Ensemble. He is Rehearsal Director to Akram Khan (Company) working on productions such as ITMOI and Giselle with English National Ballet and others.

Mavin is one of the few Bharatanatyam male soloists to have carved a niche for himself as an international touring artist, whilst regularly dancing at all major venues in India, including the Music Academy and Kalakshetra in Chennai.

Renjith was one of the dancers on the opening night of the Darbar Festival in London conceived by renowned dancer Akram Khan and choreographed by Mavin. The performance received favourable reviews by The Guardian and a rave audience response.

Renjith and Vijna have danced at venues over the world and are regular participants in teaching initiatives in the US, Europe and Middle East. They have trained and worked with veteran dancers C V Chandrasekhar and The Dhananjayans. They have also been a part of artistic works of established names in Bharatanatyam like Leela Samson and Malavika Sarukkkai. Renjith and Vijna have presented their work at the Korzo India Dance Festival in Netherlands and collaborated with French contemporary dance choreographer Cecile Loyer for her work, Histoires Vraies, in France.

It has long been Renjith and Vijna’s dream to showcase through S?raswatham the complete submission to the art, involvement of spirit, charisma, and theatrical brilliance that Mavin brings to every performance. Students of dance, performers and the art-loving Chennai audience are in for a treat with Mavin on stage balancing his traditional grounding in Bharatanatyam with flamboyant surprises at every turn.

