'Dangal' actress Zaira Wasim alleges molestation on Delhi-Mumbai flight, breaks down on Instagram

The 17-year-old actress claimed that a middle-aged man who was sitting behind her was rubbing his foot against her back and neck while she was half asleep in the Air Vistara flight. The young girl narrated the incident on her Instagram, with tears rolling down her cheeks.





"So, I just landed and you know the whole irony of this is that the guy... this is not done at all. This is not the way, this is not a girl should be made to feel because this is terrible. Is this how they are doing to take care of girls? No one will help us if we don't decide to help ourselves. This is the worst thing," she said in the Instagram live video posted a little after midnight.





#ZairaWasim, so sorry about the Terrible and Unfortunate incident.

I’m glad you stood up to it and totally agree that ‘Nobody will fight for us unless we dont do it ourselves!’#HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/7RmrCskgni — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) December 10, 2017 "It continued for another 5-10 minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck," her post read. "It continued for another 5-10 minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck," her post read.





"I tried to record it on my phone to understand it better. But because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it. I ignored it the first time, blamed the turbulence for it. Until I woke up to this pleasant sight of his beautiful foot rubbing my back and neck... Guess he couldn't sit like a civilized human being and placed his foot on my arm rest while he's fully 'pheloaed' his body on his seat (sic)" she added."





The national award-winning actress called out to the cabin crew for help but it was of no use. In the live video, she also expressed her displeasure with crew members of the flight. Air Vistara said a detailed investigation is being carried out. "We have seen the reports regarding Zaira Wasim's experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour," the airlines tweeted.

While the Twitterati came in support of the young actress who also in her video raised questions about the safety of women, some slammed her for the 'publlicity' stunt.

#ZairaWasim, I’m so sorry for the ordeal you went through. I can completely understand how miserable you feel for being at the receiving end of this dirty old guy’s lecherous advances. But I’m glad you exposed the pervert. Shame on #Vistara crew. — Chandana Roy (@chandanaroy24) December 10, 2017

And this latest #ZairaWasim episode shows that middle age men still believe that groping women is “normal”. These men should be beaten up. — Anupam Gupta (@b50) December 10, 2017

Don't bother reading social media replies to the News about what happened with #ZairaWasim . Publicity stunt, why not calling Police etc etc As usual, pure heartless Garbage. And people wonder why women don't speak up more often. — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) December 10, 2017