'Dangal' actress Zaira Wasim alleges molestation on Delhi-Mumbai flight, breaks down on Instagram

"It continued for another 5-10 minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck," her post read.
#ZairaWasim, so sorry about the Terrible and Unfortunate incident.— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) December 10, 2017
I’m glad you stood up to it and totally agree that ‘Nobody will fight for us unless we dont do it ourselves!’#HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/7RmrCskgni
Air Vistara said a detailed investigation is being carried out. "We have seen the reports regarding Zaira Wasim's experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour," the airlines tweeted.
While the Twitterati came in support of the young actress who also in her video raised questions about the safety of women, some slammed her for the 'publlicity' stunt.
#ZairaWasim, I’m so sorry for the ordeal you went through. I can completely understand how miserable you feel for being at the receiving end of this dirty old guy’s lecherous advances. But I’m glad you exposed the pervert. Shame on #Vistara crew.— Chandana Roy (@chandanaroy24) December 10, 2017
And this latest #ZairaWasim episode shows that middle age men still believe that groping women is “normal”. These men should be beaten up.— Anupam Gupta (@b50) December 10, 2017
Don't bother reading social media replies to the News about what happened with #ZairaWasim . Publicity stunt, why not calling Police etc etc As usual, pure heartless Garbage. And people wonder why women don't speak up more often.— José Covaco (@HoeZaay) December 10, 2017
#ZairaWasim alleges in-flight Molestation attempt,says man sitting behind her continued to move his foot up-down her Back & Neck— Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) December 10, 2017
Did she Complain to Cabin Crew?Tried to get her seat changed?Confronted the passenger?Does it even tantamount to Molestation
Trying to gain Sympathy?