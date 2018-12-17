Danish Foreign Minister to hold talks with Swaraj, Prabhu in India

[India], Dec 17(ANI): Foreign Affairs Minister of Denmark Anders Samuelsen arrived here early in the morning for a two-day official visit and is scheduled to meet Minister of commerce and industry Suresh Prabhu at Udyog Bhawan in the evening.

Later, Samuelsen will be holding talks and exchange Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in the national capital.

The Danish Foreign Minister will be emplaning for Denmark on Tuesday afternoon. (December 18).(ANI)