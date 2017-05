[India], May 24 (ANI): A major encounter is underway between Naxals and the police in Barsur area of Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.

One Additional constable of District Reserve Group (DRG) namely Jhumar Mandvi has been evacuated after he got seriously injured in the encounter.

Superintendent of Police P. Kamlochan Kashyap has rushed to the spot with a relief team.

Further information awaited. (ANI)