Dantewada encounter: Woman Naxal body recovered, says DIG

[India], May 08 (ANI): A woman Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Gonderas jungle in Dantewada on Wednesday morning.

Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told ANI that the body of a woman Naxal was recovered while some others were injured in an exchange of fire with a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) in Gonderas jungle.

Correcting earlier reports that two Naxals were gunned down by the security forces in the encounter, the DIG said, "the body of a woman Naxal has been recovered along with arms and ammunition. A few more Naxals might have been hit but we could not recover their bodies".

The exchange of fire between the Naxals and the security forces in the jungle in Aranpur police station area started at around 5 am on Wednesday. Besides that, one INSAS rifle and one 12 Bore weapon with ammunition and other incriminating materials have also been recovered. "District Reserve Guard female commandos 'Danteshwari Ladake' also took part in this encounter," said SP Dantewada Abhishek Pallava. All security personnel are reported to be safe. A search operation has been intensified in the nearby areas. (ANI)