Dantewada jail beefs up security after prison break attempt

[India], Mar 26 (ANI): Security in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada jail was beefed up after four prisoners attempted to escape the prison.

Four prisoners reportedly tried to flee away from the jail on March 24. However, they were unsuccessful in their attempt.

Director General (Jail & Home Guard) Girdhari Lal Nayak said that a thorough investigation in this matter has been initiated.

"We have conducted an inspection, saw how security intelligence and structural security can be improved. I have even asked Police Superintendent for investigation of the matter," he said. (ANI)