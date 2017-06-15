Dantewada: Tribal boy secures IIT seat, wants to fulfill mother's dream

[India], June 15 (ANI): Vaman Mandavi, a tribal student of Kirandul village of Dantewada has bagged a seat in the country's prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), by securing first rank in the mains examination of IIT preparatory course.

Vaman, who completed his studies from a government school in his village, secured 72 percent in High school and 76 percent in Intermediate.

Vaman's mother Mangli Mandavi said that she was very happy with the achievement of her child.

"Vaman's father Chamro Ram Mandavi died after 10 months of Vaman's birth. After that I raised him by selling wood. It was my dream to make my child a big man by making him study. We belong to the tribal society where the children are asked to graze cow, gather produce, which affects their studies. But I sent Vaman to school to educate him," she said.

She further said that the district administration and the government have contributed a lot for her son's success adding that she got the support because of the free education scheme. Vaman, on the other hand, gave the entire credit of his success to his mother. "I want to fulfill my mother's dream. My mother has raised me with many troubles. I want to become engineer for her," Vaman said.