Darbhanga hacking a case of land dispute; not connected with Modi: Police

Patna: A 70-year-old man was beheaded in Bihar's Darbhanga over a property dispute, deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Friday, denying that he was attacked because he had had named a town square "Narendra Modi chowk," as his family had alleged.

"Totally false that the murder in Darbhanga case was due to naming Modi Chowk. It was a case of land dispute. The board was put long back, murder has nothing to do with board," Sushil Modi tweeted on Friday night.

In a shocking incident, a person was attacked by 40-50 men on bikes and killed in Bihar's Darbhanga district. The Bihar police also said that it was due to an old land dispute and had no connection with naming of chowk.

"It was due to an old land dispute and has no connection with naming of chowk, they named their private land as Narendra Modi Chowk. Batons were used to injure the deceased's son. There is no tension in the village," Satya Veer Singh, SSP on killing of man in Darbhanga. Naraya, who is a BJP chief from Behala Panchayat, alleged that some bike-brone assailants beheaded his father near Sadar Police Station area. "Around 40-50 men came on 25-30 bikes with hockey sticks and swords. My father went to them to explain the situation over naming the chowk after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but was beheaded," son of 70-year-old man who was beheaded told ANI. Narayan claimed that some people were unhappy over his initiative to name a local chowk after PM Modi in 2016. "They wanted the thoroughfare to be named after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. My father tried to broker peace, but he was murdered. They also tried to kill my brother," victim's son added. Meanwhile, the police said that they have arrested the culprits and recorded the statements of all the witnesses. "We reached the spot of the incident immediately and have arrested the culprits by night. We have also recorded the statements of all the witnesses," Darbhanga, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Dilnvaj Ahamad told ANI. "In the brother's case we have recorded his statement and our investigating the matter," Ahamad added.