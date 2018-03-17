Darbhanga murder an 'old land dispute': Bihar Police

[India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Bihar Police on Saturday confirmed that the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tej Naraya's father in Darbhanga district was a case of old land dispute and has no connection with the naming of chowk.

The police further stated that there is no tension in the village.

"It was due to an old land dispute and has no connection with naming of chowk, they named their private land as Narendra Modi Chowk. Batons were used to injure the deceased's son. There is no tension in the village," said Satya Veer Singhal, Senior Superintendent of Police told ANI.

The victim was allegedly killed in a dispute over naming a chowk after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Naraya, who is a BJP chief from Behala Panchayat, alleged that some bike-borne assailants beheaded his father near Sadar Police Station area. "Around 40-50 men came on 25-30 bikes with hockey sticks and swords. My father went to them to explain the situation over naming the chowk after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but was beheaded," son of the 70-year-old man who was beheaded told ANI. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also termed the incident a case of land dispute. "Totally false that murder in Darbhanga case of naming Modi Chawk. Case of land dispute.Board was put long back,Murder has nothing to do with Board," he tweeted. (ANI)