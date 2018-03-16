Darjeeling Blast: SC dismisses Gurung's plea seeking transfer of case

[India], Mar 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by Darjeeling blast accused Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung.

The top court rejected Gurung's plea seeking transfer of cases from West Bengal. The court further lifted the stay issued on his arrest.

West Bengal-based Janmukti Morcha leader had been charged under the Unlawful +Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the grenade attack at the Kalimpong Police Station and a blast in Darjeeling's Chowk Bazaar area in August 2017.

Earlier in December 2017, Gurung claimed before the Supreme Court that the Mamata Banjerjee-led government was trying to break his party to finish the movement for separate statehood after Bengal's ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) approached the top court against protection from arrest to Gurung. In November 2017, the West Bengal government had filed a plea against providing protection to Gurung from being arrested, following which Gurung claimed that incorrect statements have been made in the plea. Gurung had been earlier suspended by GJM and was replaced by Binay Tamang as the new party president. (ANI)