Darjeeling unrest leaves 36 policemen injured: Police

[India], June 17(ANI): Thirty-six policemen were injured, five received gunshot wounds and two were injured by sharp weapons in clashes with the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha activists as call for a separate Gorkha state turned violent in Darjeeling on Saturday.

"Today 36 policemen were injured, out of which 20 are in hospital. Out of those 20 police personnel, five received gunshot injuries and two were injured by sharp weapon," Siddharth Gupta, Additional District General, Operations, told ANI.

He said that the police are making necessary security arrangements for tomorrow and day after to prevent any untoward incident. Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over law and order situation in Darjeeling. The GJM announced an indefinite strike from Monday encompassing Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts and the Dooars protesting against Mamata's decision to make Bengali language compulsory in state-run schools. The strike was called even after the Chief Minister assured that the new rule would not be imposed in the hill districts. Earlier in the day, GJM chief Bimal Gurung claimed that the West Bengal Police are illegally entering their supporters' houses and torturing them and also accused them of killing two of his supporters. He said that GJM would further strengthen their agitation. Mamata Banerjee tore into the GJM supporters and said that they aren't listening to the court, even after it had passed an order citing the bandh was "illegal." (ANI)