Dasmunshi's demise irreparable loss to Congress, country: Sonia

[India] Nov. 20 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday said demise of former union minister and senior Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi is an irreparable loss to the Congress party and the country.

Dasmunsi, who was in coma since 2008, on Monday died at the age of 72 at a Delhi hospital.

Remembering him as a devout political activist and one of the tallest leaders of West Bengal in recent times, Gandhi said that his immense work at the grassroots would be remembered for posterity.

"Despite his prolonged illness, he remained popular in imagination of his people. His death is an irreparable loss to the Congress party and the country," Gandhi said. Expressing her solidarity with his family and supporters, particularly his wife, Deepa Dasmunsi, Gandhi prayed for peace of the departed soul. Dasmunsi served Congress party for almost five decades. (ANI)