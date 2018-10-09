Date for filing IT returns, audit reports extended till Oct 31

[India], Oct 8 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday extended the due date of the filing of Income Tax (IT) returns and audit reports till October 31.

"CBDT further extends the due date for filing of IT Returns & audit reports from 15th Oct 2018 to 31st Oct 2018 for all assessees liable to file ITRs for AY 2018-19 by 30.09.2018, after considering representations from stakeholders. Liability to pay interest u/s234A of ITAct will remain," the CBDT said in a statement.

The assessees filing their return of income within the extended due date shall be liable for levy of interest as per provisions of section 234A of the Income-tax Act, 1961, the CBDT added.

This is the second extension within a fortnight by the CBDT. Earlier, it had extended the deadline for taxpayers from September 30 to October 15. (ANI)