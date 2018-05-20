Date market sees decline in demand due to GST this Ramzan

[India], May 20 (ANI): With the commencement of Ramzan, the markets in Aurangabad, Maharashtra have been decked up with varieties of dates, food and other needs for the festivities.

However, the increase in the price of festive products like dates and other food items, due to the implementation of GST, has dull the markets' spark.

The shopkeepers selling varieties of dates are facing a lot of problems due to the increased price.

A vendor at the old Shahgunj area told ANI that due to the high price, there is less demand for dates, imported from Iran and Oman this year.

"Dates price is between Rs 50 per kg in the retail market depending on the quality and type. The fruit is being sold between Rs 50 and Rs. 3,000 per kg in the retail market depending on the quality and types of dates. During, Ramzan we sell almost 40 to 50 types of dates like black, juicy, kacha and many others." "Black khajoor is in great demand and some selected customers prefer only imported dates. However, due to high price, there is less demand for dates from Iran and Oman this year. So the best affordable option is the Saudi Arabian dates which range between Rs 100 to Rs 2000 year. After 12 per cent GST has been levied on imported products, the prices of dates are Rs 10 to 20 higher than usual," he added. During Ramzan, people belonging to Muslim community fast from dawn to dusk and break their fast with dates. Ramzan is the ninth month on the Hijri lunar calendar, which commemorates the revelation of Quran. (ANI)