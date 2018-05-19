Daughters are making us proud: PM Modi

[India], May 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded female students of Sher-E-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology and said daughters are making us proud whether it is in sports or in academics.

"Jammu and Kashmir has the ability to reach all the peaks of development. I'm happy that more than 400 students have been awarded medals and certificates today. Special congratulations to daughters," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the convocation here.

"Today, daughters are making us proud whether it is sports or academics," Prime Minister Modi added. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the 330-MW Kishanganga hydroelectric power project and also laid foundation stone for the semi-ring road project in Srinagar. He also congratulated the people of the Valley for this project and said that the project will open new roads to development for Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister addressed a gathering at the closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche and the commencement of work on Zoji La Tunnel in Leh. The entry and exit points in Jammu and Srinagar have been sealed by the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), with vehicles being allowed after thorough checking. (ANI)