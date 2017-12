[India] Dec. 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said daughters should be taught about good touch, bad touch.

The Chief Minister said, "Daughters are needed to be taught about good touch, bad touch. It is found that in 92 percent cases, molesters are close relatives. Therefore, my sisters and daughters should be educated."

Meanwhile, the women wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to felicitate Chouhan for bringing law on women security.(ANI)