Dawood Ibrahim's brother sent to prison till Mar 22

[India], Mar. 9 (ANI): Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar has been sent to prison till March 22 by a court in Thane on Friday.

Kaskar was produced before the court over his plea for medical treatment. His lawyer Shyam Keswani sought permissions for his treatment in Mumbai.

The court also asked the police to ensure medical treatment.

On September 18, Thane anti-extortion cell (AEC) arrested Kaskar on the charges of extortion, from his Mumbai residence after a complaint was filed by a builder who was facing extortion threats since 2013.

The builder was taken into confidence and a complaint of extortion was registered at the Kasarvadavali Police Station. (ANI)