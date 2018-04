[India], Apr 27 (ANI): Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide, Tariq Parveen was arrested on Friday in connection with the Sara Sahara illegal shopping complex case South Mumbai.

The shopping complex located in South Mumbai, believed to be owned by Dawood's close aides, was built illegally in 2002-2003.

A team of Thane Anti Extortion Cell headed by Pradeep Sharma arrested Parveen and handed him over to the Mumbra Police.

Parveen was also wanted in two separate cases of murder in 1994. (ANI)