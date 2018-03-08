Dawood's key aide sent to judicial custody till Mar 19

[India], Mar 08 (ANI): Underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim's key aide Farooq Takla was sent to judicial custody till March 19 by TADA court in Mumbai, on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Takla was produced before the TADA court for remand.

Takla, who is an accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts was brought back to Mumbai on Thursday after he was deported from Dubai.

He fled from India after 1993 Mumbai blasts, following which a Red Corner Notice was issued against him in 1995.

"Farooq Takla is accused in 1993 blast. The allegation is that he assisted many of the accused in logistics while they left the country for arms training in Pakistan via Dubai. He was absconding. He was arrested at Delhi airport today," said CBI sources.

Apart from this, Takla is also facing various other charges including criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder. At least 27 other accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, continue to elude and are declared as absconders. (ANI)