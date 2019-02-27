Day after air strike, Jaish terrorists slain in encounter in Shopian

Srinagar: Two militants belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Identity of both militants killed in Mamender village has been established, an officer said.

"Firing exchanges have stopped. Searches were underway in the area. It was a clean operation. No collateral damage or injury to any civilian or security force personnel occurred," the police officer added.

Following specific information about militant presence a joint operation by the Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the special operations group (SOG) of state police was started earlier in the day in Mamender. As the cordon around the hiding militants was tightened, they fired triggering the encounter, the officer said.