Day after ceasefire ends, 2 terrorists killed in Bandipora

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The encounter broke out in the dense forest area of Panar between the terrorists and the joint team of army’s 14 RR, 22 RR, 52 RR, 18 RR, 28 RR, 27 RR, 31 RR, army’s 3 Para Commandos and special team of air force.

Confirming the incident, a police officer said that the two terrorists were killed in the operation. The operation is currently underway. More details in the incident awaited.

The government on Sunday announced that the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir, announced on account of Ramzan, won't be extended. "On 17th May 2018, GoI took the decision that security forces will not conduct offensive operations in J&K during the holy month of Ramzan. This decision was taken in the interests of the peace loving people of J&K, in order to provide them a conducive atmosphere to observe Ramzan," Rajnath said in a series of tweets. The home minister said that security forces implemented the ceasefire decision in letter and spirit in the face of grave provocation to enable the Muslims to observe Ramzan in a peaceful manner. He, however, expressed disappointment that terrorists continued with their attacks even the security forces showed restraint during the initiative. "It was expected that everyone will cooperate in ensuring the success of this initiative. While the Security Forces have displayed exemplary restraint during this period, the terrorists have continued with their attacks, on civilians and SFs, resulting in deaths and injuries," he said. "The security forces are being directed to take all necessary actions as earlier to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence and killings," he said announcing the resumption operations against terrorists.