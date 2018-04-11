Day-long fast won't make PM Modi skip DefExpo

[India], Apr. 11 (ANI): A fasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not skip the inauguration of the 10th edition of the Defence Expo in Chennai on Friday.

The Prime Minister, who will observe a fast over disruptions during the budget session of the Parliament, will also visit the Cancer Institute, Adyar in Chennai.

He will unveil the plaque inaugurating the diamond jubilee building, palliative care centre (Mahvir Ashray) at Sriperumbudur, Day care center and nurses quarter at the Adyar Cancer Institute.

Titled 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub,' the DefExpo this year aims to showcase India's capability in the export of defence systems and components. More than 670 exhibitors, including over 150 international exhibitors, will take part in the event. The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector will also have a fair representation of about 15 percent, at the event. Indian participation includes majors like Tata, L&T, Kalyani, Bharat Forge, Mahindra, among others. Major international companies including Lockheed Martin, Boeing (USA), Saab (Sweden), Airbus, Rafael (France), Rosonboron Exports, United Shipbuilding (Russia), BAE Systems (UK), Sibat (Israel), Wartsila (Finland), Rhode and Schwarz (Germany) are also participating at the DefExpo 2018. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, earlier in the day, exhorted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs, MLAs and other party workers to observe a fast on Thursday to expose the Opposition. While interacting with the BJP MPs, MLAs and other people's representatives on "Gram Swaraj Abhiyan" through the medium of an audio bridge, the Prime Minister said it was the responsibility of the party leaders and workers to bring the sin of those who strangled democracy before the nation by observing a day-long fast. (ANI)