DCW busts trafficking racket, rescues three minors

[India], November 19 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday busted a trafficking racket in East Delhi and rescued three minors.

A 12-year old and a 13-year old girl and a boy were rescued on the details provided by the alleged arrested trafficker.

The 12-year old girl is reportedly pregnant.

The DCW had laid the trap to nab the perpetrator after they received the call from the parents of the minor girls from Jharkhand. The girls had been missing for the past three years.

The commission took the help of another girl, who managed to flee from the trap of the same trafficker, few months back. As per reports, the alleged trafficker, who ran a placement agency in East Delhi, was contacting the girl, luring her to return. The DCW chalked out the plan to nab the culprit and called her to come at the Akshardham metro station, from where she was caught with help of the local police. An FIR has been registered under section 370 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 75 Juvenile Justice Act at the Mandawali Police Station against the accused. The Commission learnt that the minors were hired on a fixed amount of Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500, but they were never paid for their work. The minors were not even allowed to go out of the houses of their employers and were not allowed to contact their parents. DCW chief Swati Maliwal has urged the police to add sections of bonded labour in the FIR and asserted that a strict law needed to be brought in force to save children from such incidents in future. "It is shocking that minor children are not only trafficked but also employed by educated effluent families. They are severely abused and not paid any dues. The Delhi Police also needs to establish inter-state coordination and create intelligence networks to save thousands of minors trafficked every year. Moreover, strict action such employers is also urgently required," Malliwal said. (ANI)