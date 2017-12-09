DCW chairperson meets President Kovind on Narela incident

[India], December 9 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal met President Ram Nath Kovind today at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

She informed the president that after a raid in Narela, around 350 bottles of illegal liquor were caught from a house. A local volunteer, who provided information to DCW in the matter, was brutally assaulted by the liquor mafia. He was paraded naked in broad daylight.

She briefed him on the issues related to women safety and the growing menace of illegal drugs and liquor being sold openly in the capital.

Recently, the DCW has conducted several raids in Delhi and has caught various offenders selling illegal liquor from their houses in Jahangirpuri, Burari, Holambi Kalan and Narela localities. Through DCW efforts, hundreds of liquor bottles have been confiscated. Maliwal also requested the president to help DCW secure its demands from the Centre. Firstly, a high-level committee should be created in Delhi. It will comprise of the union home minister, chief minister of Delhi, lieutenant governor, police commissioner and DCW. The committee should meet twice every month and take decisive steps to improve women safety and to crack on the illegal sale of liquor and drugs in Delhi. Further, DCW has also demanded that a strong law should be passed in the country to prevent sexual assaults on women and children. Recently, a law has been passed in Madhya Pradesh for offenders, who commit sexual assaults on women and children. The punishment also carries a death penalty within six months. A law should be passed by the Parliament for the country, which should ensure death penalty to the offenders. The same should be ensured by enacting a central law to create adequate deterrence. (ANI)