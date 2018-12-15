DCW chairperson writes to UP CM seeking justice for 21-year-old gang-rape victim

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Jai Hind on Saturday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding a complaint received from a victim of gang rape and sexual assault on the insensitivity of Uttar Pradesh Police in the matter.

"The bestiality and the barbarity involved in the rape and the insensitivity of the UP police to arrest the accused has urged me to write this letter," Swati said in the letter to Adityanath.

Furthermore, the letter stated that the victim had submitted a written complaint five times in Bijnor's Chandpur police station, but the police refused to accept the same. However, later an FIR was registered in a police station in Meerut under relevant sections, but no arrests have been made till date.

Sharing details of the girl and describing her plight the DCW chairperson wrote that victim is a 21-year-old survivor who was apparently sold to a 65-year old man by her father at the age of 12 was allegedly raped for ten years. "Until the age of 17 she was raped by in Chandpur and later she was shifted to a place in Bijnor. The girl was brutally raped by in turns by four men. She was physically assaulted for her attempt to escape followed by an act of extreme revengeful sexual abuse as a form of punishment. She conceived and gave birth at the age of 17," read the letter. Swati urged the state government to look into the matter, investigate the role of the police and take action against those found guilty, in order to do justice with the victim. She also hit out at the state as she claimed that it is "every other day" that DCW receives complaints from Uttar Pradesh about atrocities against women and girls. (ANI)