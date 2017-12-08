DCW chief rebukes police over attack on woman helping bust illicit liquor

[India], Dec.08 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has lashed out at police after a woman was thrashed for helping a raiding team to bust illegal sale of liquor in national capital's Narela area.

Praveen, who tried to help the DCW panel raid a house in Narela, was on Thursday allegedly beaten up by group of women and paraded naked.

Maliwal said the woman and entire DCW team was threatened of dire consequences, but still the police had failed to arrest the attackers.

She further said the illicit liquor was being sold near the police station and a woman selling the liqour had herself stated on record that "everyone knows the functioning of the police". "It is shameful to write off this incident as a quarrel between women. Further she has marks of iron rods on her body. Praveen has been assaulted by same people who were selling liquor openly in their house yesterday night," DCW chief said in a statement. Rebuking the Delhi police for failing to curb the menace, the DCW chief said the problem was rampant in Narela as well as other areas. (ANI)