DCW to seek metro authority's reply on ITO molestation case

[India], November 17 (ANI): Terming the incident of molestation at ITO Metro Station as 'shameful', Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Friday said the commission would sought a reply from the metro authority on the fewer number of security guards attached to the station.

The DCW chief said it is very saddening that people have no fear of law and such incidents are being repeated time and again.

"This incident happened in a metro station which is considered safe by all in Delhi. I want to understand why the metro authorities did not appoint proper guards and why is there no fear of the law amongst the people," Maliwal said.

"We are issuing a notice to the Delhi Metro, we want to know why the guard were not present at the metro station," she added. Earlier in the day, a 25-year-old journalist was molested by a man at the ITO Metro Station in Central Delhi. The CCTV footage, which caught the incident, showed a man molesting the woman entering the station. She then she ran after the accused. The culprit was arrested on the basis of the CCTV footage within 48 hours of the incident. (ANI)