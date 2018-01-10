DCW urges DMs to look into cases of child marriages

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday issued notices to all the District Magistrates in connection with child marriages occurring in the national capital.

The DCW has also ordered to investigate and examine all matters relating to safety of women.

In a statement released earlier today, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Jaihind said, "The Commission has ordered each District Magistrate to provide the following information with respect to each sub-division. Firstly, to compile data with regard to child marriages (if any) within the jurisdiction of each sub division. Total number of complaints received regarding child marriages within the jurisdiction or each sub division, year wise from 2013 till date. Action taken on each complaint along, with the present status. Whether Child Marriage Prohibition Officer within your jurisdiction has organised any awareness camps to sensitize the community on the issue."

It also sought to know if awareness camps to sensitize the community on the issue are being organised and if yes, the details of the same. The statement further added the DMs to register the "problems being encountered by office as well each sub-division office in your jurisdiction in the proper implementation of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006". The DCW has received several complaints of child marriage and has also undertaken many rescue operations.