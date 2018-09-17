DCW urges Home Ministry to investigate flesh trade

[India], Sep 17 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking a proper investigation into the ongoing human trafficking racket after it received a complaint regarding an Indian girl who was allegedly forced into flesh trade in Malaysia.

The girl, who travelled to Malaysia in May this year to work as a domestic help, managed to contact the Malaysian Police and was rescued. She has been kept under the protection of Malaysian Police, from where she contacted her brother in India.

The DCW also received a complaint from her brother expressing his sister's desire to meet her family and her six-year-old son. Taking cognisance of this, the Commission urged the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure that the victim's brother and six-year-old son are allowed to meet her. In the wake of the incident, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal claimed that the national capital has become a source and destination for human trafficking. "Such international rackets are running through a deep nexus which needs to be busted. The centre should take immediate steps to ensure that both girls return safely to India and are rehabilitated. Further, they must ensure that no human trafficking rackets operate on Indian land. People behind the trafficking of the two girls should be nabbed and given strong punishment," she added. (ANI)